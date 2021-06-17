Dan Martin's place in Tour de France confirmed

Dan Martin’s place at this year’s Tour de France has been confirmed.

The Irishman, a previous Tour stage winner, will be on the start line alongside four-time winner Chris Froome for the Israel Start-Up Nation team.

Michael Woods will lead the team, but Martin is looking forward to returning to Mur de Bretagne, the scene of his 2018 stage win.

“Racing my ninth Tour de France is something I was planning from the beginning of the season and I am happy that I am racing it, especially as it brings me back to the Mur,” he said.

The Tour begins in Brest on Saturday, June 26 and runs until Sunday, July 18.