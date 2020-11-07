Dan Martin set for fourth place finish at Vuelta a Espana after battling on penultimate stage

Ireland’s Dan Martin will finish fourth in the Vuelta a Espana when it ends in Madrid on Sunday.

Their Irish cyclist lost a little time to the overall leader, Primoz Roglic, on the climb to the summit of the Alto de Covatilla on Saturday.

Martin had won the Vuelta stage on this climb nine years ago, but this time he was dropped by Roglic and others with a couple of kilometres to go – but Martin stayed in touch with fifth-placed Enric Mas of Spain to protect his place in fourth overall.

The final stage is a pan-flat finale to the centre of Madrid. Roglic will retain the Tour of Spain crown he won last year and it will be some compensation for losing the Tour de France on the second-last stage last month.

The closing stage is also a great chance for Irish sprinter Sam Bennett to win the ninth Grand Tour stage of his career. After hauling himself over the mountains of Spain for the last three weeks, Bennett is back on the territory on which he excels – and he’s the clear favourite for the win on Sunday.

