Dan Martin makes strong start to Vuelta a Espana with third-place finish in opening stage

High-flying Dan Martin finished third on the opening stage of Vuelta a Espana behind pre-race favourites Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz on the uphill finish at Alto de Arrate, near the city of Eibar in northern Spain.

The Irish rider was part of an elite group of nine that pulled clear on the final climb in one of the most testing opening days of any recent Grand Tours. Martin looked comfortable in the lofty company as he continues his return to form after struggling through the Tour de France with a broken bone in his back, but as the leaders crested the final categorised climb 2km from the finish, Roglic launched an attack none of his rivals could follow.

Carapaz, last year’s Giro d’Italia champion, led the rest of the field home with Martin edging out Esteban Chavez for third in a race that has been reduced to 18 stages after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the organisers to cancel the opening three stages that were originally due to take place in the Netherlands. Roglic, who won Liege Bastogne Liege two weeks ago, showed once again that has he drawn a line under his Tour de France heartache as the Slovenian takes the first red jersey of the race with a five-second advantage over the Team Ineos leader, with Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) two seconds back.

"I’m happy with how I’m feeling, I’m surprised with how I’m feeling, but it’s a good start," said Martin, who has won one stage at the Vuelta back in 2011.

It was a difficult day for former champion Chris Froome who, in his final Grand Tour for Ineos before joining Israel Start-Up Nation, was dropped from the leaders’ group on the third of the four categorised climbs and finished over 11 minutes down. Sam Bennett finished 138th, over 15 minutes back, but the Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter will be keeping his powder dry until Friday’s fourth stage when the sprinters will expect to compete for the stage win.

Tomorrow’s second stage is another hill route over 151km from Pamplona to Lekunberri.

Elsewhere, it proved to be Grand Tour double for Slovenia with Jan Tratnik earning his first stage victory in a three-week race on the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia while Quickstep rider Joao Almeida held onto the pink jersey.

Fernando Gaviria withdrew from the race before the start of the stage after becoming the latest rider to test positive for the coronavirus. It’s the second time the Colombian sprinter has tested positive for Covid-19, after he was one of the first pros to be diagnosed with the virus at the UAE Tour in February.

Online Editors