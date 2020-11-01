Dan Martin drops to fourth overall but remains in touch after seventh place finish on Stage 12 of Vuelta

Britain’s Hugh Carthy produced a stunning performance to win his first Grand Tour stage with victory on day 12 at the Vuelta a Espana.

EF Pro Cycling rider Carthy put in a colossal surge over the final 1,200 metres to the summit finish on the steep slopes of the Alto de L’Angliru to finish 16 seconds ahead of Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov, with Movistar’s Enric Mas third.

“It’s a dream come true to win any professional race but to win in a Grand Tour on a mythical climb, it doesn’t get any better than that. It’s hard to put into words,” Carthy told Eurosport after the race.

“I think for the public it’s everything they want, a close race heading into a time trial. It’s everything to play for.”

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers finished fourth to move clear at the top of the general classification and regain the red leader’s jersey after being tied on time with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) for the last three days.

Slovenia’s Roglic came home 10 seconds further behind in fifth place after a short, but challenging 109.4km stage.

Carthy has climbed up into third place overall, leapfrogging Ireland’s Dan Martin, and sits 32 seconds behind Ecuador’s Carapaz.

Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) limited his losses by finishing seventh on the stage, alongside Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss meaning the top four in the general classification are separated by just 35 seconds.

PA Media