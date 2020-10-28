Dan Martin digs deep to retain third place overall on Stage 8 of Vuelta a Espana

Dan Martin collapsed on the ground after crossing the line at the summit of Alto de Moncalvillo in third place on another brutally difficult stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Irish rider dug deep to retain his third place overall as he emptied the tank on the category one climb to limit his losses to today’s Stage 8 winner Primoz Roglic, who finished 13 seconds ahead of overall leader Richard Carapaz.

The Slovenian leapfrogs Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) into second in the general classification, but with Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) struggling to keep the pace with the leaders Martin retains his place in the top three.

The 34-year-old Irishman lost 25 seconds to Roglic on the day, and eight to Carapaz, and is now 28 seconds behind the Team Ineos race leader in the overall standings.

Carthy kicked off the skirmishes between the overall leaders 4km from the finish, but the British rider found himself slipping backwards as Carapaz and Roglic came to the fore.

Alexander Vlasov (Astana) looked to steal a march on the other four GC contenders, but as Roglic charged past the Russian he was followed by Ecuadorian and Irishman, but they were unable to close the gap.

The race takes a rare break from the mountains tomorrow and on Friday, which could offer Sam Bennett the chance to add to his victory on Stage 4 of this race.

