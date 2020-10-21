Dan Martin claims Vuelta green jersey and moves to second overall after third place finish on Stage Two

An Irish rider in a green jersey at a Grand Tour has become a familiar sight this year and tomorrow it will be the turn of Dan Martin to wear the the iconic colours of the points classification. The fast-finishing Israel Start-Up Nation rider was again to the fore on Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana as fireworks season came early in northern Spain.

Martin finished third once again on another dramatic day on this 18-stage Vuelta which has discarded any hor d'oeuvres or starters and gone straight to the main-course after the Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers to drop the first three days, which were due to take place in the Netherlands, from the race schedule.

Following 151km of racing from Pamplona to Lekunberri Movistar’s Marc Soler took the stage spoils - the first of his career - ahead of the early general classification leader Primoz Roglic. The four bonus seconds for third place sees 34-year-old Martin jump up to second place overall, nine seconds behind the Slovenian, with Team Ineos’s Richard Carapaz falling a place in the GC after crossing the line in fourth after a downhill finish.

After attacks from Carapaz and Luis Leon Sanchez were reeled in, it was almost a repeat of yesterday’s first stage with the peloton reduced to nine riders on the final climb. Movistar set a blistering pace with team leaders Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde and Soler all at the front of the race and the decisive move came from the 26-year-old Spaniard who attacked on the descent and quickly established a 20-second advantage which he held all the way to the line.

Read More

The green jersey, however, is only on loan to Martin, who is sitting third in the points list but with Roglic (overall) and Carapaz (mountains) currently leading other classifications the Irish rider will wear green tomorrow. With 32 points, Martin is 13 behind the Jumbo-Visma team leader but the green jersey is unlikely to feature highly on his list of priorities at this Vuelta and with another uphill finish on the cards on Stage 3 the GC contenders will be expecting more fireworks.

Ireland’s Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett finished in 82nd, 15 minutes behind Soler while Chris Froome endured another hard day crossing the line almost 19 minutes back.

At the Giro d’Italia, Australian Ben O'Connor made up for his second-place finish yesterday as he claimed victory on stage 17 with a solo effort on Madonna di Campiglio.

Online Editors