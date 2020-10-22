Dan Martin claims stage win at the Vuelta a España after strong finish to hold onto green jersey

Ireland’s Dan Martin won today’s third stage of the Vuelta a España, a mountain-top finish at La Laguna Negra.

He out-sprinted race leader Primoz Roglic to take the victory, having finished third in each of the first two stages.

Dan is a son of Neal Martin, a former British professional, and Maria Roche, sister of Stephen. He was in tears at the end of the stage, having realised it was his first big win since he and his wife Jess became parents to twins.

The finishing climb was perfect for the Irishman who is a strong climber with a good sprint. The 8km ascent went up in steps, easiest at the bottom and then getting cruelly hard at the top, with the last 2000m being raced up 10 per cent slopes.

"I’m really happy," said Dan afterwards, "this win was important for me, and for Jess and the twins. And for the team too, I couldn’t get them the stage win they wanted at the Tour de France and I’ve got them one here."

It might not be the last either, as the Vuelta has a number of other stages finishing at altitude this year.

As a result of being so consistent so far in the race, Dan now has the green jersey of points leader, the same one Sam Bennett won at the Tour de France.

Today’s victory could be the first of two big days for Irish cycling as the Vuelta’s first flat stage finishes tomorrow in Ejey and Bennett will have his eyes on the prize.

