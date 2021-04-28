Dan Martin appointed Team Leader for Israel Start-Up Nation’s Giro d’Italia bid

Dan Martin competing at the Vuelta Espan. The Irish racer will lead Israel Start-Up Nation’s Giro squad for the 2021 race. Photo: Getty

Dan Martin will chase General Classification glory in the Giro d’Italia after being named Team Leader of Israel Start-Up Nation’s eight-man squad for the Italian Grand Tour.

It will be Martin’s first return to the Giro since an ill-fated – and very brief – participation in 2013.

Martin has generally skipped the Giro to focus on the Tour de France every season, last taking part in 2013 when the race began in Belfast, although he crashed out in the opening team time trial, denied the opportunity to ride on Irish roads when the race reached Dublin on stage three.

Martin will enjoy the team leadership in Italy before heading to France where he is expected to play a support role in a race being targeted by team-mates Michael Woods and Chris Froome.

“This is a course that really suits me,” Martin said. “I know that I’m stronger than I’ve ever been right now – both mentally and physically. My fourth place overall in the Vuelta last year was a big stepping stone to becoming more confident in doing well in the GC.

“Obviously, winning a stage is also a big goal. I have two in the Tour de France and two in the Vuelta a Espana and to complete the set of Grand Tour victories is a big ambition of mine.”

Six-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett will line up alongside Martin, with the 32-year-old having a happier history with the race, delivering his team’s first ever Grand Tour stage victory on stage eight into Vieste last year, helping to secure himself a new contract in the process..

The Giro begins in Turin on May 8, with British hopes for overall success led by Team BikeExchange’s Simon Yates.

Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France, is in line to lead the Ineos Grenadiers, with reigning champion Tao Geoghegan Hart instead eyeing the Tour, although the team has not yet formally announced its squad.

Hugh Carthy, who will lead EF Education Nippo in the race, has extended his contract with the team.

“I chose to stay at EF simply because the team feels right,” the 26-year-old Lancastrian said.

“We’re a weird mix of riders but we form a team. When it feels right, staying seems the only logical option.

“I’ve had some nice memories and made good friends here amongst riders and staff. I want to continue on this journey and play my part in the team’s great legacy.”

