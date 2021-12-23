Cyclocross National Championships to be live streamed in partnership with Irish Independent

The Irish Independent is set to carry live coverage of the Cyclocross National Championships on Sunday January 9 via the Independent.ie website and associated social media platforms.

The 2022 Cyclocross National Championships, hosted by Square Wheelers CC and supported by ABC Council, takes place in the City of Armagh at the picturesque Palace Demesne.

The racing gets underway on Saturday January 8 for youths and juniors from Under-6 to Under-16. Sunday will see junior, senior and masters’ men and women battle it out for national honours.

Cyclocross is one of the most exciting, action packed and accessible discipline in all of cycling. The off-road discipline requires a combination of power, speed and endurance as well as impeccable bike handling skills as riders navigate muddy terrain, tight turns and obstacles.

Follow Independent.ie Sport and Cycling Ireland on social media for live coverage of the senior women’s and men’s races. Regular Eurosport commentator Declan Quigley will be on hand to call the action.

For event information, entry details and technical guides click here