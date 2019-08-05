Sport Cycling

Monday 5 August 2019

Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after crash at Tour of Poland

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died on August 5, 2019 at the age of 22 in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team announced. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images
Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht has died following a crash at the Tour of Poland.

The 22-year-old Belgian fell in the final 100km of the third stage and was taken to hospital after being resuscitated, according to race organisers.

But his team confirmed he passed away on Monday.

Lotto-Soudal tweeted: "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened... Rest in peace Bjorg."

The Tour of Poland confirmed the news on their Twitter account.

The statement read: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg Lambrecht passed away following an accident on today's stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community."

