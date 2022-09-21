Some of cycling’s biggest stars are expected in Ireland this winter, with a round of the prestigious UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup due to be held in Dublin in December, it was announced today.

Round nine of the 2022 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup will bring the world of mud, sweat and gears to the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown on the weekend of December 11 and will attract some of the biggest names in the sport as they prepare for the world cyclo-cross championships in Belgium a month later.

Tour de France green jersey winner Wout Van Aert of the Jumbo Visma team is a triple world cyclo-cross champion and a regular at World Cup events in the winter.

The Belgian could be on the start list in Dublin and would be a huge attraction for Irish fans as would his Dutch rival and four-time world champion Matthieu Van Der Poel from Alpecin-Deceuninck.

British rider Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers is the latest in a bunch of riders with an off-road background to make their mark on the WorldTour and the current world champion will surely make the short trip across the water to ride the event.

Pidcock won two rounds of the competition in the Netherlands last year, while Van Aert took victory in the Belgian round in Namur as well as Val di Sole in Italy, while the 15 race series was won by Eli Iserbyt of Belgium.

Other big names expected to take part in the series include Belgian sprinter and national road race champion Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Deceuninck, British rider Ben Turner of Ineos Grenadiers, Dutchman Joris Neiuwenhuis of DSM and recent Tour of Belgium stage winner Quinten Hermans of Intermarche Wanty Groupe, while there will also be U23, junior and ladies races over the weekend, with several domestic based riders also expected to take part.

The Dublin round of the Cyclo-Cross World Cup will be run by Flanders Classics, who are part owned by the Mediahuis Group, owners of the Irish Independent.

The third biggest race organiser in the world, Flanders Classics are vastly experienced in organising prestigious cycling events and already run some of the biggest races on the professional calendar, including the Tour of Flanders; Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Gent-Wevelgem, Omloop Het Niewsblaad, Scheldeprijs and Brabantsje Pijl.

Based around the cross-country running circuit in Abbotstown, with support from Sport Ireland, the race will see riders tackle all sorts of terrain from mud to tarmac and will include jumps, steps and other obstacles along the circuit.

With plenty of international fans also expected to travel, complete with traditional cow bells and air horns to support the riders, the weekend of racing is expected to bring a carnival atmosphere to Dublin.