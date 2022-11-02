Cycling Ireland members to get chance to ride cyclocross World Cup course in Dublin

Chris McGlinchey is determined to do his country proud this December. Picture: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Riders of all abilities will get the chance to ride the purpose-built cyclocross course that will host the UCI cyclocross World Cup event in Dublin next month.

Ireland will host a World Cup event for the first time at the Sport Ireland Campus on Sunday December 11, and on the day before some of the best riders in the world tear up the cross-country track, Cycling Ireland members will get the opportunity to test it out for themselves.

The weekend of racing will also be expanded with two UCI Junior races and a range of support and youth races set to take place before the UCI cyclocross World Cup races.

The women’s junior race will get underway at 9.30 on December 11 while the men’s junior race is set to start at 11.0.

A range of support races for U-14 and U-16 boys and girls along with adults will also be held on Saturdayon the Sport Ireland Campus.

“The support races on Saturday are a brilliant chance for Cycling Ireland members to ride the world class course and really get a feel for what the professionals will take on the next day,” said Cycling Ireland CEO Matt McKerrow. “We can’t wait to see everyone out on their bikes and enjoying what is sure to be a special weekend.”

“Priority access to entries will be provided to Cycling Ireland members and with a selection of youth races on offer it promises to be a great family occasion. The junior races will complement the elite women’s and men’s races and provide a stern test for those aspiring to progress to the senior elite ranks.”

A number of elite Irish riders are expected to be selected to ride on home soil in the showpiece races with reigning national champions Maria Larkin and Chris McGlinchey likely to lead the home challenge.

“To be able to race a World Cup cyclocross event in Ireland in the national champion’s jersey will be incredible. I’m definitely looking forward to that. I’m planning to be in great shape for it to do the jersey proud,” said McGlinchey recently.

Entries for the support races will open at www.cyclingireland.ie/events/find-an-event/ next Wednesday morning.