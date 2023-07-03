‘Coup du kilometre’: How to win a Tour de France stage hiding in plain sight

Victor Lafay ends Cofidis’s 15-year wait for victory

France's Victor Lafay crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Wout van Aert, right, to win the second stage of the Tour de France. Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Lawrence Ostlere
UK Independent

There are different ways to win a bike race, but it is not often a Tour de France stage is won like this, by stealth, hiding in plain sight: a coup du kilometre, as the French say. Frenchman Victor Lafay attacked once in the final throes but was quickly reeled in, so perhaps no one believed him when he tried again – certainly no one did enough to stop him.