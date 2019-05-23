Cork's Eddie Dunbar comes up just short on stage 12 at Giro d'Italia after superb effort

The 22-year-old year old Corkman was in the break all day and was just pipped in a frantic sprint in Pinerolo by the Italian Cesare Benedetti with another home rider, Damiano Caruso, just second.

It was a great effort by Dunbar, on the Team Ineos squad, as this Giro at last hit the mountains and he could show something of his class.

Riders of his tender years usually don’t even ride Grand Tours, never mind feature as well as Eddie did on the stage.

It augurs well for the rest of this race and for his future career, especially as Dunbar wasn’t even slated to ride this event, only coming onto the Ineos group when their nominated leader Egon Bernal was injured in a crash just before the Giro was due to start.

Polish rider Jan Polanc took over the Pink Jersey of race leader after the first joust on the climbs shook up the 2019 Giro radically.

Online Editors