Cork rider Dillon Corkery claims emotional Rás victory after storming to glory on final day
Gerard Cromwell
Dillon Corkery became the second Irish rider in as many years to claim overall victory at Rás Tailteann today with a storming ride on the final stage.
Latest Cycling
Cork rider Dillon Corkery claims emotional Rás victory after storming to glory on final day
Ben Healy has to settle for second on stage 15 of Giro d’Italia as Brandon McNulty squeezes out Irishman in sprint
‘I thought I messed up – Dillon Corkery battles to be first Irish stage winner in Rás
Matthew Fox makes it back-to-back wins at the Rás Tailteann as Conor McGoldrick maintains lead after stage three
ICycle diary: Thrills and spills on a day inside the Rás
Geraint Thomas remains in pink jersey with Eddie Dunbar staying seventh after rain-interrupted day at the Giro
Wily Fox sprints to victory on Stage 2 of Rás as McGoldrick holds onto yellow
Nico Denz breaks his Grand Tour duck as Eddie Dunbar stays seventh overall
Conor McGoldrick draws first blood on Rás but Daire Feeley happy to avoid the ‘Trap’
Magnus Cort completes Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory in stage 10 of Giro d’Italia
Top Stories
Tony Ward: Leinster will learn from this but Champions Cup final loss will cut them deep psychologically
Westmeath come from 17 points down to stun Wexford in sensational Leinster SHC upset
'The Irish community were demonised' - Noel Gallagher on being Irish in the UK during the IRA bombing campaign, and why Blair is not a war criminal
‘I want to coach Ireland’ – Ronan O’Gara reveals international ambitions after latest Champions Cup success
Latest NewsMore
‘A lot of soul-searching’ after Tipperary loss - Brian Lohan reflects on strong finish to Clare’s round robin campaign
Pádraig Harrington insists he’s still a Major contender following roller-coaster weekend at PGA
Rishi Sunak under pressure to investigate Suella Braverman bid to avoid penalty points
BREAKING | Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
LGFA wrap: Roisín Byrne sends Kildare into Model rematch
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin as children cycle past
Why Ukraine fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite the terrible cost
Manchester City players celebrate step one of the treble with fans after lifting Premier League trophy
‘Who doesn’t love this?’ – Tipp and Limerick not disappointed with draw after ‘proper Munster championship hurling’
Jude Law and Alicia Vikander lead stars at premiere of Firebrand in Cannes