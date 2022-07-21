Chris Froome is out of the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19 and has immediately set his sights on racing the Vuelta a Espana later this season.

Froome, who achieved his best result since his devastating crash in 2019 when he finished third on stage 12 to Alpe d’Huez last week, was one of three riders not to start Thursday’s stage 18 of the Tour due to positive tests for the virus, with Imanol Erviti and Damiano Caruso also out.

“I’m really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France,” Froome said in a video message. “It’s been an extremely special race for us as a team and for me personally as well as I’ve been finding my legs again.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support through this process. I’m going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for the Vuelta a Espana later this season.”