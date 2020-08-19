Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Team Ineos' Tour de France team

Chris Froome (R) and Geraint Thomas (L), formerly of Team Sky, have been excluded from Team Ineos' Tour de France line-up

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have both been left out of Team Ineos' Tour de France line-up as Dave Brailsford signals a changing of the guard within the team.

Defending champion Egan Bernal will line up with the support of 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz, but four-time winner Froome will instead go to the Vuelta a Espana, while 2018 Tour winner Thomas looks to the Giro d'Italia.

This year's Tour, delayed to start on August 29, was Froome's final opportunity to secure a record-equalling fifth Tour title before he leaves Ineos to join the Israel Start-Up Nation squad next year.

Froome had made the Tour his number one target as he has spent more than a year rehabilitating from the career-threatening injuries suffered in a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last year.

But, even though he has returned to racing and competed alongside Thomas and Bernal at this year's Dauphine last week, his 71st place overall did little to convince anyone that he was ready for the challenge of the Tour.

Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford said: "Chris is a legend of our sport, a true champion who has demonstrated incredible grit and determination to come back from his crash last year.

"We want to support him to compete for another Grand Tour title and the Vuelta gives him that little bit more time to continue his progress to the top level."

Brailsford is well known for showing little sentiment in his team selections, and the absence of the 34-year-old Thomas as well as Froome suggests he is looking to Bernal, Carapaz, and the emerging Pavel Sivakov as the future of his team.

"Egan will once again target the yellow jersey in France and we are very excited to give last year's Giro winner, Richard Carapaz, his debut in this year's Tour also," he added.

"Geraint will target the Giro and take on the opportunity to double up his Tour de France win with another Grand Tour title, with the aim of being the first Welshman to win it."

