Challenging Rás route announced as riders set to face Wolf Trap on opening day

In 2022, Daire Feeley became the first Irish winner of Rás Tailteann in 14 years Expand

Race organisers are promising that riders are facing a tougher Rás Tailteann in 2023 as the route for this year’s iconic event are announced today.

The five-day race moves back to its more traditional May date this year  with the riders rolling into action in Navan on Wednesday, May 17. And this year’s peloton can expect to be challenged in the hills right from the off with Stage 1 featuring the race's only category 1 climb, with the Wolf Trap coming 20km from the finish in Birr.

