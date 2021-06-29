| 15.1°C Dublin

‘By protesting, we wanted to show we weren’t happy with the safety aspect of previous routes’ 

Dan Martin

Tour de France Diary

Mark Cavendish won his first stage at the Tour de France for five years. Photo by: Reuters Expand

Mark Cavendish won his first stage at the Tour de France for five years. Photo by: Reuters

Tuesday, June 29 – Stage 4: Redon to Fourgeres (150km)

HAVING the Euros to watch every night after the stages this week has become a bit of a fun distraction from the frenzy of racing.

We have riders from all over Europe on our team, so there’s been plenty of craic about the various results. It’s amazing to see the patriotism and passion the matches bring out in guys.

Something that’s changed over the last few years on the Tour is the use of smaller roads on the early stages. In my first Tour, we spent much of the opening week racing on big boulevards all day, but the roads in this area of France seem to be a lot narrower and have a lot of road furniture on them; traffic islands, bollards and ramps, which means that you had to have your wits about you all day.

