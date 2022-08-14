| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bradley Wiggins has changed his tune

Paul Kimmage

Stain on white knight

Bradley Wiggins riding for Team Sky with Joe Dombrowski in the 2014 Tour of California.. Photo by Doug Pensinger / Getty Expand

Close

Bradley Wiggins riding for Team Sky with Joe Dombrowski in the 2014 Tour of California.. Photo by Doug Pensinger / Getty

Bradley Wiggins riding for Team Sky with Joe Dombrowski in the 2014 Tour of California.. Photo by Doug Pensinger / Getty

Bradley Wiggins riding for Team Sky with Joe Dombrowski in the 2014 Tour of California.. Photo by Doug Pensinger / Getty

The Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has described watching Lance Armstrong confess to doping with a mixture of emotions including “anger and sadness.”

Wiggins said he had found the opening section of the interview Armstrong gave to Oprah Winfrey in which the American admitted using EPO and blood doping, “difficult to watch, watching him cave in after lying so convincingly. It’s heartbreaking for the sport, but then the anger kicks in ... all the natural things most people had when they were watching it. In the end I felt he deserved everything he gets. I felt no sympathy for him whatsoever.’

Most Watched

Privacy