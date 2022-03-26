Big day for Irish cycling as Eddie Dunbar wins Coppi e Bartali race

Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar has won the Coppi e Bartali stage race in Tuscany.

This is the first win for an Irish cyclist in a stage race since Nicolas Roche won the Ruta del Sol eight years ago.

Dunbar preserved the six-second lead he had held since Wednesday's stage on a circuit course near Montecatini.

It’s a big win for the 25-year old from Banteer in Cork, whose contract with the Ineos team expires at the end of this season.

After two years where injuries and Covid cost him several chances to ride big races, it is a huge result for Dunbar, who can now look to the rest of the cycling season with confidence and hope to at last get a chance to ride one of the Grand Tours.