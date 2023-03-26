| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Ben Healy takes second pro win in a week as Rory Townsend makes his mark in France

Ben Healy has been in flying form for his EF Education-EasyPost team in Italy. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Ben Healy has been in flying form for his EF Education-EasyPost team in Italy. Photo: Getty

Ben Healy has been in flying form for his EF Education-EasyPost team in Italy. Photo: Getty

Ben Healy has been in flying form for his EF Education-EasyPost team in Italy. Photo: Getty

Gerard Cromwell

Ben Healy and Rory Townsend capped a great week for the Irish in the professional peloton when they both notched up victories in high-profile races in Europe.

Healy continued the fantastic run of form that saw him take his first professional victory on stage three of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Italy on Thursday, when he soloed to victory in the GP Industria & Artigianato one-day race in Italy today.

Most Watched

Privacy