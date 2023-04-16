| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Ben Healy emulates Stephen Roche with second-place finish at Amstel Gold

Second to the best in the world, I can’t be unhappy with that’

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line in second place during the 57th Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line in second place during the 57th Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Getty

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line in second place during the 57th Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Getty

Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line in second place during the 57th Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Getty

Gerard Cromwell

Irish national time trial champion Ben Healy continued his superb run of early-season form when he finished second at the prestigious Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands.

Healy matched the best Irish result in the Dutch one-day Classic 41 years after Stephen Roche finished second behind five-time home winner Jan Raas. The 22-year-old Healy finished behind two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) after spending much of the 253km-long race in the front group.

Most Watched

Privacy