Belgium cycling legend Greg Van Avermaet (37) to retire

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2R Citroën Team) powers Koppenberg cobblestones during the Tour of Flanders in Belgium last month. Photo: Dirk Waem/Getty Images© Getty Images

Belgium's former Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet will retire at the end of the season, his AG2R CITROEN team said today.