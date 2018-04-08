Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies aged 23 after suffering cardiac arrest in Paris-Roubaix crash
The Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died aged 23 after a crash during the Paris-Roubaix classic on Sunday.
A statement by his team, Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, read: “It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts. He passed away Sunday evening at 22:40 in Lille hospital in the presence of his family members and loved ones, who we keep in our thoughts. He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail.
“For now there will be no further communication as we want to give his close ones time to deal with this terrible loss. We thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of his relatives.”
More to follow
Online Editors