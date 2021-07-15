Bahrain Victorious team hotel raided by French police at Tour de France

Bahrain Victorious rider Wout Poels, wearing the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey at the Tour de France. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Police searched the accommodation and team bus of the Bahrain Victorious team on the Tour de France on Wednesday after the 17th stage.

A member of another team staying at the same hotel, who declined to be named, said that "dozens" of police officers in plain clothes performed the searches until 2am.

The team's technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: "Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers' requests.

"We are committed to highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be cooperating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders' recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the well being of our team is a key priority."

Bahrain Victorious team boss Milan Erzen told Cyclingnews: "Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that's it."