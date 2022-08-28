Archie Ryan climbs high in France as Lara Gillespie continues winning run

Orla Walsh (centre) on top of the podium alongside second place Deirbhle Ivory (L) and third place Emily Kay at the Track National Championships, Sundrive Velodrome. Photo: Inpho

Wicklow’s Archie Ryan took Ireland’s best ever general classification result in the U23 Tour de France today, when he finished fourth overall at the end of the prestigious nine-day Tour de l’Avenir.

Ryan, riding for the Irish national team, showed the climbing prowess that has earned him a spot on the Jumbo-Visma Development Squad in Holland for the past three years, when he took fifth and second on the race’s two toughest Alpine mountain stages on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday’s summit finish to La Toussuire, Ryan was the only one able to match eventual overall winner, Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium on the mountain but the 20-year-old from Newtownmountkennedy had to settle for second on the line.

“I felt I really should have put that away,” said Ryan yesterday. “To get the hands in the air would have been really nice but at the same time, I thought it showed what I’m capable of. It was a mountain-top finish and it was great to show what I could do.

On a savage edition of the race that saw just 80 of the 162 starters finish, Ryan was last man standing of the Irish squad after crashes and illness wiped out Liam Curley, Kevin McCambridge, Adam Ward, Dean Harvey and Darren Rafferty before the end of Sunday’s final stage.

“We were really unlucky but I’ve had great support from the boys this week,” said Ryan, who has worked his way back from a lingering knee injury this year. “I came here to be one of the top GC boys and I hit the nail on the head. It shows the work I’ve been putting in towards it, so I’m really happy with the result.”

Elsewhere, Lara Gillespie continued her return to form with an impressive win in the UCI Class 2 scratch race in Dublin today backing up her win yesterday in the Track National Championship scratch race on Saturday.

The UCD rider, who last week won the final round of the road national series in Dromore, faced tough competition and wasn’t the only national champion on the start line with the Danish national champion Amalie Winther Olsen also looking to take a win in her national champion’s kit. Gillespie proved quickest in the sprint for the finish, beating Emily Kay and Italian rider Francesca Selva.

“It’s nice to get out again today and feel strong. It came to a sprint today and the legs were there so I’m happy with the outcome,” said Gillespie.

The Enniskerry rider has returned to racing this summer after a long-term injury and hit the ground running at Sundrive by winning the national championships scratch race on Saturday.

“That one meant a lot because this is my first national championship back since being sick the past two years. It’s just good to be at my first national championships back and get on the top step so I’m really happy with it,” she said.

Orla Walsh went on to retain the sprint national title making it two wins from two this weekend. On Saturday the Dubliner set a national record in the 500-metre time trial and today repeated her success at last year’s national championships to win all three sprint events, having won the Keirin national title in July.

Deirbhle Ivory of UCD Cycling Club took home her second silver medal of the weekend while Emily Kay rounded off the podium after beating Orla Harrison (Arcane Cycling Team) in the match sprints for the bronze medal.

It came down to the third and final match sprint to decide the men’s sprint national champion between Conor Rowley (Blackburn Cycling Club) and Eoin Mullen (Black Line). In the end a cramp got the better of Mullen which meant Rowley secured the win, claiming his first Irish national title.

Gillespie and Kay partnered for the UCI C2 Madison and came away with the win on 65 points ahead of Winther Olsen and her partner for the race Selva (ITA) who finished on 47 points.