Andreas Leknessund claims Giro pink jersey as Aurelien Paret-Peintre wins fourth stage

AG2R Citroen's Aurelien Paret-Peintre celebrates winning stage four of Giro d'Italia from Venosa to Lago Laceno — © REUTERS

Norway's Andreas Leknessund claimed the overall leader's pink jersey as Frenchman Aurelien Paret-Peintre took his maiden Grand Tour victory by edging a sprint finish to stage four of the Giro d'Italia on the summit at Lago Laceno.