Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 of Giro d’Italia in dramatic sprint finish

Team DSM's Alberto Dainese crosses the line to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle

Alberto Dainese timed his sprint to perfection in a breathless finish to win Wednesday's stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia, a 195-kilometre ride from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle.