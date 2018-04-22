Participants in Blackrock College's 5km charity run were blessed with mild weather as they raced from the start to finish line.

Crowds turn out for a good cause at Blackrock College charity run

The race, in aid of charity GOAL, was open to people of all ages and abilities.

Lorenzo Rizzi and Elaine Casserly, and Luca Rizzi, 11, from Dalkey pictured before the Blackrock College 5KM in support of GOAL. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

The run kicked off at 11am with eager adults and children lining out at the track well before start time. All money raised from this run will go to Goal and to support the construction and maintenance of a Spiritan secondary school in Sultan Hamud, Machakos, Kenya.

Maurice and Sinead Tunney, from Stillorgan, with their sons, Matthew, 5, and Sean, 9 pictured before the Blackrock College 5KM in support of GOAL. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

Machakos secondary school was constructed with the assistance of Blackrock College students and since 2012, post-Leaving Cert students have travelled to Kenya to help with the construction of the school. Grand Slam rugby hero Garry Ringrose took a break from his books to help launch the 5K Rock Run earlier this week.

Lorenzo Rizzi and Elaine Casserly, and Luca Rizzi, 11, from Dalkey pictured before the Blackrock College 5KM in support of GOAL. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

The 23-year-old centre joked how the celebrations are well and truly over as he knuckles down for his end-of-year exams. Giving new meaning to test rugby, now the UCD student is preparing to tackle his upcoming finals instead.

Harry Kearns finishes just ahead of Liam Blackburn to win the Blackrock College 5KM in support of GOAL. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

"I've a couple of exams coming up," said Ringrose, who studies business and law at the Belfield campus. "It's not too bad, though - I just keep ticking away." The Leinster star yesterday helped launch the second annual fun run taking place at Blackrock College in Dublin on Sunday, April 22. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the event helps raise funds to help construct classrooms at Sultan Hamud Secondary School for boys in Machakos, Kenya.

From l to r are, Helen Walsh, Eamon Sharkey, Janet Humphreys and Patricia Mulvin pictured before the Blackrock College 5KM in support of GOAL. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

Praising transition year students who recently visited the school first built with the help of Blackrock College graduates six years ago, Ringrose said: "Listening to the lads [speak about] what they did there over the mid-term, it's pretty special.

"It seems to be getting better each year."

Leinster coach and fellow alumnus Leo Cullen also lined out to support the family friendly event, which will also raise funds for Goal relief projects in East Africa. "My own experience of the school [was] very, very positive," added the class of '96 member.

Online Editors