‘You’re too loud’ – investigation after video emerges of Australian police at post-Ashes hotel drinks

England players appear dejected after losing the fifth Ashes test at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are investigating why an incident featuring Joe Root, James Anderson and Tasmanian police was filmed and then leaked to the Australian media.

Footage emerged in the Australian media today of England captain Root, Anderson, and a number of their Australian counterparts – Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Alex Carey – drinking together after the sun had come up on Monday, the morning after the Ashes series concluded in Hobart.

It is common for the teams to share a drink after a series, and in this case, that happened back at the team hotel, rather than Bellerive Oval because of the match’s late finish.

The Tasmanian police attended a terrace on the fourth floor of the hotel the teams shared in Hobart, the Crowne Plaza, after a noise complaint from a resident. The players followed orders to go to bed in the early hours of the morning.

England’s assistant coach Graham Thorpe’s voice is heard naming each player as the camera pans round the group.

The ECB’s investigation will centre not on the players drinking (they did not breach any rules), but rather why the police were filmed and how it found its way into the public domain.

“During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart,” said an ECB spokesperson.

“The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene. When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment.”

Australia’s players continued their celebrations on Monday, with a visit to Hobart’s world-famous museum MONA and a local pub, where they were filmed singing with the Barmy Army.

England leave Australia tomorrow after a dreadful tour, which they lost 4-0.

