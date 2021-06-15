| 17.8°C Dublin

William Porterfield helps guide North-West Warriors to four-wicket victory over Munster Reds

William Porterfield bounced back to form with a century to help the North-West Warriors ease to a four-wicket victory over Munster Reds on Tuesday in the first InterPro 50 match to be played at the Mardyke in Cork.

The 36-year-old former Ireland skipper, who failed twice against the Netherlands earlier in the month and may have played his last international after a glittering 303-cap career, showed no after effects as he anchored the visitors chase with 110 from 123 balls.

Munster looked in a strong position as they posted 289-6 after a shaky start, thanks to Murray Commins’ 79, skipper Tyrone Kane hitting a spanking 78, and an unbeaten half-century from Matt Ford who shared a seventh-wicket stand of 63 from 32 balls with Fionn Hand.

Clontarf all-rounder Hand hit three sixes on the fast-scoring ground and the way he charged to 49 not out from only 21 balls should have given the winless home side a clue of what was to come as Porterfield helped the Warriors home with 17 balls to spare.

