William Porterfield gets recall to Ireland team for one-days against the Dutch

Former Irish captain William Porterfield has been recalled to the Irish side for the upcoming matches against the Netherlands. (Image: Sportsfile)

William Porterfield has been recalled to the Ireland squad for the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands, starting in Utrecht on June 2, and seamer Graeme McCarter is also back in the frame for the World Cup qualifiers.

Former skipper Porterfield has been struggling for form since handing over the captaincy to Andy Balbirnie in 2019, but the selectors clearly feel his experience could be vital while McCarter has impressed in InterPro matches and for the Wolves.

David O’Halloran has also been rewarded for a couple of promising InterPro performances. The 20-year-old seamer joins Malahide team-mate Peter Chase among four players who will travel with the squad as reserves and to help with net practice.

IRELAND SQUAD: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. Travelling Reserves: Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Graham Kennedy, David O’Halloran.