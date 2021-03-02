| -0.7°C Dublin

Where are they now? Ireland’s all-conquering heroes of Bangalore

It&rsquo;s been a decade since Kevin O&rsquo;Brien, left, celebrating with his brother Niall, scored the fastest century in Cricket World Cup history as Ireland claimed a shock win over England. Photo: Tom Shaw/Getty Images Expand

David Townsend

Can it really be 10 years since Kevin O’Brien scored the fastest century in World Cup history? A whole decade? Surely it’s not that long since John Mooney struck the winning boundary to defeat England and ran off the field screaming, “Best day of my fecking life!”?

Yes, it is. March 2, 2011. The night Ireland overhauled 327-8 with five balls to spare to complete the biggest successful chase in World Cup history and the biggest upset a win that confirmed the stunning victory over Pakistan four years earlier was no fluke.

What a night!

