‘We were happy at the halfway stage but we weren’t good enough’ – Andy Balbirnie on Ireland’s defeat to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe drew first blood in the best-of-five T20 international series that started at Clontarf yesterday when Simi Singh was unable to find a boundary from the final ball of a hard-fought contest and Ireland lost by three runs.

A competent bowling performance, particularly from Craig Young who claimed 2-15, saw the visitors restricted to 117-7 but after easing to 59-2 at halfway of the chase, Ireland lost wickets and momentum, and needed Singh’s 28 not out to get them close.

The Boys in Green gave a first cap to wicketkeeper Neil Rock, who held two catches, and coach Graham Ford will also have been happy to see Kevin O’Brien back in the runs as he fine-tunes his tactics for the T20 World Cup that starts in October.

There was little about the veteran’s scratchy 25 that inspired confidence, though, and with Harry Tector rested and Curtis Campher holing out to mid-wicket for three, the recent batting failings over the shortest distance were again exposed.

“We’d back ourselves to chase a total like that,” skipper Andy Balbirnie said. “Bowling and fielding was good, and we were happy at the halfway stage even if the pitch was low and skiddy – but we weren’t good enough.”

Meanwhile, Ireland women lost to Scotland by five wickets on a cabbage patch of a pitch in La Manga and can now only win the European qualifier of the 2022 T20 World Cup if their conquerors lose to Germany or France – the unlikeliest of prospects.

Rebecca Stokell hit a top score of 21 from 34 balls as Ireland scrambled to 89-9 – a total they had hopes of defending when Scotland were held to 23-4 after 10 overs but Kathryn Bryce’s patient 46 not out got her team home with an over to spare.