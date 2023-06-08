Watch: Huge swarm of bees delays cricket match in Cork
A massive swarm of bees has interrupted play the inaugural Cork T20 InterPro Festival.
Latest Cricket
Watch: Huge swarm of bees delays cricket match in Cork
Ireland's Andy McBrine denied century at Lord’s as England win by 10 wickets
Harry Tector’s half-century helps Ireland hold up England victory at Lord’s
Ireland have at least taken Test into a third day despite England’s total dominance at Lord’s
Stuart Broad claims five wickets as England take charge against Ireland at Lord’s
‘If we’re a bit late, it’s not our fault’ - England team bus delayed for Irish Test after Just Stop Oil protests
Hungry England aiming to make short work of weakened Irish in Lord’s Test match
‘Anyone would be lying if they say they don’t dream of playing at Lord’s’ – Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher
James McCollum primed for return to the ‘Colosseum’ in Ireland’s Lord’s showdown with England
Craig Young in limbo before Irish Test at Lord’s as James McCollum and PJ Moor make unbeaten record stand
Top Stories
Garda beaten and spat at during 25 minute ordeal after responding to call in Enniscrone
Kerry chip shop closes after 43 years – ‘It’s so upsetting saying goodbye to customers’
LATEST | Radio DJ Nikki Hayes to be sentenced this year for money-laundering €10,000 through bank account
Former RTÉ cameraman to be sentenced next week for sexual abuse of stepdaughter
Latest NewsMore
Junior Cycle geography: A ‘lot of peat and bogs’ but popular themes missing
West Ham fans still in disbelief after trophy win
Leaving Cert English Paper 2: No sign of Bishop at higher level but Kavanagh returns and Meehan makes her debut
Danny Dyer says club's European win was 'a beautiful thing'
Actress Nikki Sanderson alerted to potential hacking claim by Hollyoaks co-star
‘It’s Messi’s moment’: Mural of footballer covers student dormitory in Tirana
Armagh’s request to stage All-Ireland SFC qualifier with Galway in Croke Park denied
Watch: Huge swarm of bees delays cricket match in Cork
Ireland to provide €1m aid support to the people of Ukraine following destruction of the Kakhovka dam
Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom