Veteran O’Brien axed as spotlight shines on Delany

Ireland cruised to a nine-wicket win at Al-Amerat yesterday with a welcome return to form for Andrew Balbirnie.

After dismissing Oman for 137 (Simi Singh 3-9), Paul Stirling and Balbirnie put on 103. Stirling was stumped on 51, his 27th 50 in T20s but the captain took some heat off his decision to open with 75no, his first 50 for 29 T20s.

It was Ireland’s opening fixture in a quadrangular series ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifier in the same venue, starting Friday.

To qualify for Australia, Ireland need to finish in the top two of a pool with Bahrain, Germany and UAE, and win a crunch semi-final. Their opponents will be UAE, Canada or Oman, all of whom have beaten Ireland in the past three years.

With Ireland between coaches, the selectors took it on themselves to drop Kevin O’Brien after 389 caps. It is a huge risk and heads should roll if it costs a World Cup place.

In 11 T20s since last August, O’Brien has scored 299 runs — over 100 more than anyone else besides Stirling. His absence heaps pressure on the youngsters finding their way in the squad, not least Gareth Delany, who now slots in at three despite Lorcan Tucker’s pair of 50s in Florida.

The Leinster youngster knows he has big shoes to fill. “Kevin has been a great servant of Irish cricket. He obviously will be a big miss, his experience is invaluable.”

After some eye-catching innings for Ireland, Delany has got a few overseas gigs in England, Abu Dhabi and Florida. The latter event, in December, should have been a useful warm-up for Ireland’s tour to the US and Jamaica but after two match-winning 50s Delany tested positive for Covid-19.

“It was torture to be honest,” he says. “Two weeks in a room before I got outside on St Stephen’s Day, and then unfortunately, a couple of other guys tested positive.”

By then he had joined up with the Ireland party. “So we were isolated from each other again, allowed out for walks but essentially lockdown.”

Delany suffers from asthma, which was a concern, but the virus didn’t hit him too badly. With absentees in the Irish ODI squad he was called in from the T20 specialists and got to play in Ireland’s first overseas series win.

“With the T20 called off I actually asked could I go home, but it was amazing to be involved in those three games and the guys played brilliantly to get two wins.”

This tournament throws up two new opponents in Bahrain and Germany. “That’s the fear,” says Delany. “You really don’t know who or what you’re going to come up against. You only need one or two players to come off.

“We’re expected to come out of this competition. But are obviously aware of the threat that they pose. The semi-final is going to be the big one. It really is.”

Quadrangular - Today v UAE (6am), tomorrow v Nepal (10am). Qualifer - Friday: UAE (10am), Saturday: v Bahrain (10am), Mon 21st: v Germany (6am). All streamed live on YouTube