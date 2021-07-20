Tim Tector smashes T20 youth record with incredible innings of 241 for YMCA

TIM TECTOR made the highest score in Irish youth cricket history on Tuesday hitting an incredible 241 as YMCA racked up 353-2 in a T20 match against Adamstown U19s in Corkagh Park.

The previous record was held by current Ireland international Mark Adair, who made 204 for Sullivan Upper back in 2011, while Neil Rock, also in the senior squad, was the most recent double centurion with 200 not out for CUS in 2018.

Tector, the 18-year-old younger brother of Harry, will captain Ireland U19s in the European qualifiers of the World Cup this September in Spain, with the winners competing in the main event next January in the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup were given a boost when both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe lost home Super League home matches to India and Bangladesh respectively.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, are next to last on the 13-team Super League ladder having lost nine of their 11 games, and trail Ireland by 22 points, while Zimbabwe, who play a three-match series in Belfast next month, are bottom.