‘The better team won’ – Ireland shock England with stunning victory at T20 World Cup

Ireland's Joshua Little celebrates after dismissing England batsman Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Scott Barbour/PA

England suffered a major T20 World Cup setback as Ireland claimed another momentous victory over their rivals, having been given a helping hand by the rain at the MCG today.

Captain Andy Balbirnie's 62 off 47 balls underpinned Ireland's 157 all out in 19.2 overs, although his dismissal was the start of a collapse that saw his side lose their last seven wickets in 24 deliveries.

But England lurched to 86 for five under heavy cloud cover and, despite a late burst of boundaries from Moeen Ali, they were still short of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par when the heavens opened.

The delay proved terminal as England, on 105 for five when the downpour started, slipped to a five-run defeat under the DLS method, delivering a hammer blow to their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Eleven years on from their 50-over World Cup upset win over the same opponents at Bangalore, Ireland have blown this Super 12s group wide open, with England needing to win their three remaining fixtures to finish in the top-two.

The only previous T20 between these teams in 2010 was also impacted by rain, which forced a no-result with the game tantalisingly poised, and England benefited on that occasion as they progressed at Ireland's expense by virtue of a superior net run-rate before going on to win the entire World Cup.

Jos Buttler refused to blame the rain for England's shock defeat, accepting "the better team won".

England were loose with the ball after putting their opponents in to bat at the MCG, but dragged things back well as the boys in green slipped from 103 for one to 157 all out.

But with the constant threat of rain, England's reply never really found its feet. Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes all fell cheaply and, with the constant threat of a downpour in the air, they never got above the DLS par score.

They were still short when the weather turned, leaving the Irish to celebrate a memorable five-run win.

Asked if he had any qualms about the early finish, Buttler told Sky Sports: "Not really, it was only going to get heavier.

"They outplayed us in all three facets of the game. The better team won today."