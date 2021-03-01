Tector provides the bright note as Wolves mauled in Bangladesh

Harry Tector struck a defiant half-century in Chittagong yesterday and Curtis Campher offered his captain dogged support before Ireland Wolves subsided to an innings and 23 runs defeat by the Bangladesh Emerging XI in the city of Chittagong.

With the Wolves 35-4 after the second day, and needing 162 to make the home side bat again, Tector and Campher raised hopes by batting through the morning session unbeaten as they compiled a fifth-wicket partnership of 60.

But Campher was caught sweeping in the second over after lunch for a hard-working 22 from 94 balls, and after Lorcan Tucker had been stumped, the Wolves’ last hope disappeared when Tector was lbw for 55.

The tourists, who begin a five-match 50 overs series on Friday, had no answer to the wiles of left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam who finished with a career-best 8-51 - to follow his 5-55 in the first innings - as the Wolves were dismissed for 139.

“It was a tough result, but none of us have played a red-ball match in 18 months, so it was always going to be difficult,” Tector said. “It was particularly difficult for the guys who have come from back home who haven’t played in a while.

“I’m not making excuses, because we weren’t good enough against good opposition in unfamiliar conditions, especially in that first innings when we were hoping to post a big total.”

CHITTAGONG – Ireland Wolves 151 and 139 (Tector 55) lost to Bangladesh Emerging XI 313 (M Adair 3-22, G Hume 3-56) by an innings and 23 runs

Online Editors