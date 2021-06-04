Superb Ireland level ODI series as Little and Young shine in dominant win over Netherlands 

Josh Little and Craig Young spearheaded a superb Ireland riposte in Utrecht yesterday as the Netherlands were bowled out for 157 and beaten by eight wickets to level the three-match World Cup Super League series.

The fast bowling pair had done nothing much wrong in taking three wickets apiece in Wednesday’s one-run loss to the Dutch but each went one better to record joint figures of 8-57 on another pitch of variable pace and bounce.

Little, lean and mean since shedding a few pounds in recent months, again ripped through the home side’s top order, breaking an opening stand of 44 and producing a snorter of a short delivery that Ben Cooper gloved behind next ball.

The Pembroke left-armer removed top scorer Max O’Dowd for 36 and after taking a breather came back to claim another wicket and figures of 4-39 as Ireland made sure the Netherlands’ tail did not slip the leash, as they had in the first match.

“There was huge disappointment after the opening game,” Little said. “We were absolutely gutted to have lost that and we wanted to come out and have a clinical performance, so we’re delighted.

“I’ve lost a bit of weight and got fitter and stronger, and the balls are coming out of my hand faster, so I’ve changed my role into a more aggressive hit-the-pitch type of bowler instead of bowling cutters and tying the batters up.”

Young was metronomic and could rightly feel aggrieved that the Player of the Match award was not at least shared with Little as he returned even more impressive figures of 4-18 by finding a tight line and making the most of the helpful surface.

Paul Stirling settled any nerves at the start of the chase with his second half-century and skipper Andy Balbirnie struck a watchful 63 not out from 127 balls to steer his team to victory and 10 World Cup qualifying points with seven overs to spare.

There was the added bonus for Ireland of Harry Tector spending time in the middle with a confidence boosting 30 not out but recalled veteran William Porterfield failed again and may have to be replaced as opener by Kevin O’Brien for Monday’s series decider.