Stunning win over Australia puts Ireland women on good foot for opening T20 clash against England on Monday

Orla Prendergast is an important player for Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Orla Prendergast is an important player for Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile

Gerard Siggins

It is likely England would have seen Monday’s opening game in the Women’s T20 World Cup as a straightforward one.

Ireland haven’t been in the same parish as the fully professional neighbours for many years. The gulf in numbers is stark — 60,000 adult players and over one million schoolgirls in the UK, as against 1,500 women and girls in Ireland.

