Stop whining about the ‘spirit of cricket’ – the English have to get their own house in order

The recriminations were immediate and the day turned into one of the most bizarre in Ashes history. As soon as Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, thanks to Alex Carey’s opportunistic/scandalous (delete as you see fit) stumping, was confirmed by the TV umpire, the boos rang around the normally sedate Lord’s Cricket Ground. Quickly followed by relentless chants of 'Same old Aussies, always cheating'.