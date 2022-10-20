Skipper Andy Balbirnie says Ireland don’t fear any opponent as they look to seal World Cup Super 12s spot

Look forward to playing England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, or pack your bags for home, is the choice facing Ireland on Friday morning (5.00am Irish time) as they square up to the West Indies in Hobart in a make-or-break T20 World Cup clash.

Bottom of Group B on net run rate, the Boys in Green are nevertheless assured of a place in the Super 12 with a win by any margin, and qualification in second place unless the Scotland v Zimbabwe match taking place immediately afterwards does not produce a result.

The team finishing second in the group will stay in Hobart to play Sri Lanka on Sunday, followed by games against England, Afghanistan, Austraila, at the Gabba in Brisbane, and finally New Zealand on November 4.

Should Ireland somehow finish top, they will play South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, who were the second qualifiers behind Sri Lanka in Group A, and India.

And skipper Andy Balbirnie promised supporters that his side will not be in awe of any opponent, and signalled that as a major change in mindset in recent years.

“We don’t go out fearing any team any more, that’s gone,” Balbirnie said. “Sometimes a side may be more skillful than us on the day - and perhaps we saw that with Zimbabwe on Monday - but there is definitely no fear of any opposition going into a game.

‘That’s been a shift in thinking over the past number of years in this Irish group, which comes from the top and the coaching staff, and we try to drill it into players that we’re on an even playing field. Hopefully that shows in our performances.

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure on the West Indies, coming in as group favourites. They’re going to be expected to win, a lot of people are going to be expecting them to win.

“They’ve won the competition twice, they’ve got some hugely experienced T20 players. But we’re a good team in our right, too, we’ve played some pretty good cricket.

“There’s some real confidence in the group after (beating Scotland), that was just really special to be there and be a part of and have friends and family there, it’s just lifted the group even further.

“It’ll be disappointing if we couldn’t back it up because if we don’t we’ll be on the plane on Saturday. Hopefully we can produce something special.”