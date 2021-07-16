Simi Singh hits defiant century but Ireland share series after ODI defeat to South Africa in Malahide sunshine

Simi Singh of Ireland celebrates after bringing up his century during the 3rd Dafanews Cup Series One Day International match against South Africa at The Village in Malahide. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SIMI SINGH struck a defiant 100 not out in vain at Malahide on Friday as South Africa extracted revenge for Tuesday’s shock loss with a crushing 70-run victory over Ireland to tie their World Cup qualifying series 1-1.

Singh’s first ODI century came from 91 balls and contained 14 fours, but entering the fray at 92-6 the runs he scored only served to put a gloss on the margin of defeat with Ireland comprehensively outplayed with bat and ball.

Curtis Campher made 54 against his countrymen and shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 104 with Singh, and last man Craig Young also did well to see the all-rounder through to his century before Ireland were bowled out for 274 in 47.1 overs.

“We’d have probably taken 1-1 last week but having won the second game we were really excited at the potential to win a series against one of the top eight teams,” Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said.

“There’s a lot to be positive about coming out of this. Some of our young lads have really stood up in this series - Harry Tector, to name one - and Curtis coming back after injury is a bonus, and Josh Little bowled really well.”

After having the best of a rained off first match and beating the world’s fifth best team by 43 runs in the second, the Boys in Green were expecting a backlash and suffered one as the wounded Proteas piled up a massive 346-4.

The game was effectively over by the time Ireland had claimed their first wicket as Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan both scored centuries in a clinical opening stand of 225, after the visitors had chosen to bat first.

De Kock was caught on tip-toes by Mark Adair, centimetres inside the mid-wicket boundary, for 120, while Malan remained unbeaten on 177 from 169 balls and was a shoo-in for man-of-the-series after his 84 in the second game.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been drawn in the same group as Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Namibia in the first round of the T20 World Cup later this year, with the top two sides progressing to the Super 12.