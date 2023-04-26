Rain halts play as Sri Lanka reply with double centuries against Ireland for 357-1

Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie (second left) walks back to the pavilion with Andrew McBrine (second right) and Paul Stirling (l) as rain stops play during third day of the second and final Test in Galle. — © AFP via Getty Images

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka hit centuries in a record opening stand as Sri Lanka amassed 357-1 on a rain-affected Day 3 of the second test against Ireland today.

Karunaratne fell on the stroke of lunch after miscuing a pull shot for 115 off seamer Curtis Campher, but Madushka and Kusal Mendis continued the onslaught as Sri Lanka replied soundly to Ireland’s 492 before a heavy downpour halted play shortly before the tea break.

Madushka, who made just 29 in Sri Lanka’s big win in the first test last week, looked immovable alongside Kusal Mendis, who was unbeaten on 83.

The 24-year-old Madushka waved his bat and enjoyed a hug from the skipper after bringing up his maiden test century by hitting Harry Tector over the deep midwicket boundary.

Madushka, who survived on 131 when Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie dropped a sitter at first slip off off-spinner Andy McBirnie, hit 18 boundaries and a six in his masterful 149.

Karunaratne cracked his 16th career ton and second in the series following his 179 in the first match. Karunaratne reached his century off just 116 balls — the fastest in his career — before making his way to the dressing room with lunch within sight. His previous fastest 100 came off 123 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

Karunaratne has scored 521 runs in six innings at 83.50, including two centuries and three half-centuries, so far this year. His 228-run opening stand with Madushka surpassed the previous best at Galle by Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu registered against South Africa in 2000.

Madushka and Mendis were involved in an unfinished stand of 129 runs for the second wicket, with Mendis showing great aggression in accumulating runs. Mendis, who made 140 in the first test, reached his half-century off just 59 balls. He hit seven boundaries and five hits over the ropes, including three consecutive sixes off Matthew Humphreys.

The Irish bowling attack looked hapless for much of the Sri Lankan innings on an unusually hard wicket in Galle.

With two days of play left, Sri Lanka now has the daunting task of pushing for what would be their 100th test win since making the country’s first appearance in 1982.

However, Sri Lanka’s Assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said a result is still possible in the match.

“We want to get a 200-run lead in the first innings to push for a win here," Nawaz said. “Batting in the last two sessions will be tough.”