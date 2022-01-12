Paul Stirling to captain Ireland in a one-day international for the first time as visitors aim to level series

Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in a one-day international for the first time today and has promised a positive approach as the Boys in Green look to level their World Cup Super League series against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Vice-captain Stirling arrived late in Jamaica after spending ten days isolating in Florida following a positive Covid test and almost immediately found himself handed the reins when Andy Balbirnie also fell foul of the protocols.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Stirling said. “But it’s disappointing that Balbo and head coach David Ripley won’t be at the ground because that will hinder us, and we’ll miss Balbo’s runs, of course.

“I’m not going to rock the boat or be taking things to extremes, but watching the first game from miles away, there were things you pick up, like the difficulty of batting early in the morning and how we go about getting a score if we have to do that.

“We saw their blueprint was to keep wickets in hand for an hour, or even longer, and then go hard at the back end of the innings, while on the flip side, if we bowl first, maybe we can be slightly better up front and put more pressure on their batters coming in.

“A few times in the past, we have started well and then let partnerships build in the middle overs, and paid for it at the end, so we need to stamp our foot down if we get ahead.”

Stirling will have former skipper William Porterfield for support and sees the absence of Balbirnie, wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker and possibly Simi Singh, too, as a chance for their replacements to impress the new coach, Heinrich Malan, who takes over in March.

“I haven’t captained an ODI game yet and William’s captained a million, so it’ll be great to have him close at hand,” he said. “One thing’s for sure, he won’t be running around the boundary as much as he was the other day.”

The 31-year-old voiced his frustration at having to miss the opening ODI “for the first time in ages,” and he questioned how much longer cricketers can put up with Covid ‘bio-bubble’ restrictions.

“Hopefully, this situation will ease itself out because I don’t think there’s too much rope left with the players as far as these bubbles go,” he said. “An easing out of the protocols over the next three of four months would be pretty high on our wishlist.”

Ireland are hopeful that spinner Singh will be available for Sunday’s final game, if not sooner, while Andy McBrine, who was struck on the helmet in the first match, has passed his latest concussion check and Mark Adair could also play after a foot injury.