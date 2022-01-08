Paul Stirling absence ups Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie’s responsibility in West Indies series

Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland during match three of the Dafanews International Cup ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Stormont in Belfast last September. Credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Andy Balbirnie will be leading from the front in more ways than one when Ireland start their three-match World Cup Super League series against the West Indies today at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

In the absence of Paul Stirling, who is still undergoing quarantine after returning a positive Covid test in Florida, skipper Balbirnie will step up to open the batting in the 50-overs game but admits it will be odd not having his superstar pal in the dressing room.

“It’s very strange,” Balbirnie said. “I think you have to go back to a one-day series against Scotland in 2014 to find the last time I played an ODI without Paul. He’s a huge part of the team and it’s massively disappointing to lose him for the first game.

“At the same time, we’ve had guys who’ve had pretty good years with the bat in ODIs and they have got to look to be the one who makes the big score: a hundred, or an 80 not out in a chase.

“Paul is a match-winner, but we’ve got to produce other guys who can be match-winners, and hopefully, we’ll see someone step up because there’s no better feeling than taking wickets or making a score to win a game for your country.”

Balbirnie’s opening partner William Porterfield is the only survivor in the squad from the Ireland team that famously beat Pakistan at the World Cup in 2007, although the pitch won’t be as green this time and is more likely to offer ‘tennis-ball bounce’ for the bowlers.

“Like any Irish cricket fan, seeing Sabina Park brings back great memories and I’m sure that will be the case for William,” Balbirnie said. “But also there is no more iconic place for a new generation of players to make their mark.”

Left-arm seamer Josh Little has certainly been making his and attracting the attention of T20 franchises with a series of stand out spells for Ireland over the past two years, including a promising 3-21 in Wednesday’s warm-up loss against Jamaica.

“Josh had a breakthrough year last year,” Balbirnie said. “He had produced performances before that to show what he was capable of, but now he’s gone to the next level in his fitness and skill set, and we’re hoping he can have a really good series.”

If Little can spark Ireland to victory in one of the three matches, he would only be fulfilling the prophecy of West Indies coach Phil Simmons who tipped him one to watch.