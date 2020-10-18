Pakistan back in from the cold

There is no tour quite like a trip to Pakistan and even though England's proposed three-match Twenty20 series in January will last less than a week, it still represents a significant re-emergence on the international scene for one of cricket's most beguiling places.

It is 15 years since England visited Pakistan, and 20 this week since Nasser Hussain's side started their tour, a trip that would end in victory in the darkness of Karachi (an ending far more exciting than any of the cricket that preceded it).

But it is not the results that leave an impression. It is the experience of touring Pakistan, where the passion for cricket has been strengthened, not dulled, by years of exile. England can expect a very hospitable welcome for a trip that will be a baby step towards a full tour in 2022.

Visits by England are high profile. Prime minister Imran Khan (below) knows the value of the optics, like any good politician. There are votes in being the man who brought England back to Pakistan.

Wasim Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive, was up until 3am on Friday answering messages on his phone after news broke of England's potential trip in January, such is the excitement already.

"Pakistan is as safe as anywhere in the world. A huge amount of work has happened to clean up the country and security," he said between television interviews.

Prime minister Imran Khan

"Since 2015, the security operation we have put in place has been second to none. The army, police and government are working together for the good of the country. We can offer state level security to make it a good, safe stay."

In 2000, the England team travelled up the Khyber Pass. I was on that trip and remember the security provided by gun-toting soldiers from the Khyber Rifles frontier corps and stopping off at their garrison, Shagai Fort, for a demonstration of dancing and a formal welcome by senior officers in dress uniform. There were fading black and white photographs in the mess of a young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visiting in the Sixties. The railway tunnels built by the British pockmarked the hills and we travelled as far as the Afghan border, and stood on a ridge looking down over Afghanistan where a young boy tried to sell us currency.

On the way back to Peshawar, our guides pointed out the house of a local, wealthy businessman. His name was Osama bin Laden. We walked around the local bazaar. Blocks of hashish and Kalashnikovs rather than bags of carrots and tomatoes were on sale. At the Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar, renowned for having the only hotel bar serving alcohol in Pakistan, was a sign telling you to leave your weapons at reception. Nine years later, it was blown up by the Taliban.

"I remember walking around the walls of the garden of Osama bin Laden's house. I did not know a great deal about him at the time. I just remember being told about this guy, this leader, who was in charge of this group. He had a huge amount of wealth looking at his house," Michael Vaughan said.

This was 11 months before 9/11, a different world. By the time England returned in 2005, the Khyber Pass was bandit country. England employed a private security firm, and were cocooned in hotels. Karachi was deemed unsafe.

Vaughan was followed by a string of security men when he went for a jog in a local park in Lahore to test an injured knee.

It was the tour when Marcus Trescothick's mental health worsened. All the players were affected by a hospital visit to see victims of a massive earthquake. Loneliness and isolation caused by claustrophobic security added to the challenge. Shaun Udal was 36 when called up for the tour and looks back fondly on his time in Pakistan but remembers the challenges too.

"The cricket was very tough. It is a difficult place to tour," he says. "There was very little to do. The boredom was an issue. If you did go out, you had armed guards with you. The security was immense. We were blue-lighted everywhere, there were armed guards outside your hotel room. It was strange.

"The hospital visit was harrowing. Without being unkind, the hospital was very derelict and run-down. I remember walking away thinking, how are they going to get better in those conditions? I had just had my son.

"He was only one year old when I left and I remember thinking how would I cope if it was my son lying on a bed in a dirty sheet? It was horrible to witness. I remember thinking about what we take for granted at home."

There was an explosion at the second Test in Faisalabad that briefly threatened the tour when a gas canister powering a soft drinks dispenser blew up. "I will never forget the noise was deafening in the dressing room," Udal says.

"All the guys were like, 'Oh my God, we are being shot at' and diving for cover. The initial thought was the tour was over. The security guards were all over us. 'Keep down lads, keep calm.'

"Shahid Afridi also hit me for the biggest six of my life. He came into his own in that Test. He got in trouble as well for scuffing up the pitch during the madness in the moment of the explosion. He did a couple of pirouettes on the pitch. I think he was looking for a seven on Strictly. He was a naughty boy."

It is a very different Pakistan that England will return to. Wasim and Imran have brought sweeping changes, modernising the structure of the domestic game against great opposition and promoting women's cricket in a strict Muslim country.

The adventure tourism industry, pre-coronavirus, was thriving as Pakistan was again seen as a safe place for Westerners and the cafe culture of Lahore is booming.

Three T20 matches is a blink of an eye in terms of cricket tours and the days of going up the Khyber Pass in a team bus are long gone. Getting out and seeing the country will not happen for the cricketers and they will lose out because of it, but three T20s is a welcome start.

Telegraph

Telegraph.co.uk