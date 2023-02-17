| 11.5°C Dublin

Orla Prendergast impresses but Ireland fall short against West Indies in T20 World Cup

Close

David Townsend

IRELAND suffered the agony of a last-over defeat in Cape Town as a batting collapse and nightmare fielding display of fumbles and drops allowed the West Indies to scramble to a six-wicket win in the women’s T20 World Cup.

Superb batting by Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis built the platform for an unassailable total but after losing seven wickets for 22 runs in the last five overs the Girls in Green had to settle for a barely competitive 137-9.

